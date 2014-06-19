SCGA passes resolution to promote wind energy

The South Carolina General Assembly has passed a resolution to promote wind energy through local governments. The resolution recognizes the fact that South Carolina is a prime candidate for wind energy. | Source: Michael Walter

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The South Carolina General Assembly has passed a resolution to promote wind energy through local governments. The resolution recognizes the fact that South Carolina is a prime candidate for wind energy.

North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce leaders say the organization has been a long time advocate for the resolution.

The resolution states that the state should partner with local governments for economic development groups and private companies to bring clean energy to the state.

"The end game goal would be to have a wind farm off our coast. We have a site identified close to Little River that's a very good site for a wind farm," said Marc Jordan, president and CEO of North Myrtle Beach Chamber of Commerce.

The resolution says the City of North Myrtle Beach is a Wind Empowered Economic Zone.

It could bring power cables to shore parallel to outfall pipes, meaning there wouldn't be an environmental impact from the project.

