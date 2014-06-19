iQor US, Inc. to expand Dorchester County call center, create 320 jobs

COLUMBIA, SC (WMBF) - iQor US, Inc., a global provider of business process outsourcing and product support services, is expanding its Dorchester County call center to support growing business initiatives.

The nearly $400,000 investment is expected to create more than 320 jobs.

The completion of the expansion is expected for the end of the year at the company's Center of Excellence, located in North Charleston.

iQor currently employs more than 32,000 associates in 17 countries.

The company partners with global brands to deliver aftermarket product and customer support solutions that span the consumer value chain, from customer care and receivables management to product diagnostics and repair services.

Applicants interested in a position with iQor may apply online at http://www.iqor.com/applynow.

