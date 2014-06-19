2 Florence men arrested for air conditioner theft

Traeqwan Wilson, a Florence man was arrested by FCSO Investigators, in connection to air conditioner theft. | Source: FCSO

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two Florence men have been arrested after police found stolen air conditioner units in their possession.

Henry Eli Davis, Jr., 39, and Traeqwan Wilson, 20, were charged with injury to real property to obtain non-ferrous metals and transportation of stolen non-ferrous metals.

The pair was taken into custody following a traffic stop, according to authorities.

It was later determined that the exterior of the units and the electrical boxes were damaged as well. A third suspect, a juvenile was released into the custody of parents.

