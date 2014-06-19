Log truck collides with tractor near Coward

A log truck and tractor have collided in Florence County. The crash marks the second accident involving an 18-wheeler vehicle in Florence County on Thursday. | Source: Ken Baker

A log truck collides into the back of a tractor on Georgetown Highway in Coward Thursday. | Source: Ken Baker

COWARD, SC (WMBF) - A log truck and tractor have collided near Coward on Thursday.

State troopers says the tractor was heading south on Anderson Bridge Road when it was struck by a log truck.

The driver of that was entrapped, according to investigators with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Fire crews with the South Lynches Fire Department spent 30 minutes removing the man who taken to the hospital with serious injures.

High Patrol said the tractor driver suffered minor injures, but will be ok.

The accident happened just before 3:43 p.m. on Anderson Bridge Highway, just off Georgetown Highway.

THe road was shut down for more than two hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.