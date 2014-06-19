3 suspects wanted for 3 violent crimes

Tiennd Bellamy has been charged twice with criminal domestic violence. | Source: HCSO

Eric Johnson is accused of two crimes, after police say he stabbed a woman and ran. | Source: HCSO

Johnson, Bellamy and Evans are wanted by Horry County deputies. | Source: HCSO

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Three male suspects on this week's Most Wanted list are accused of committing violent crimes.

Eric P. Johnson, 45, of Conway has been charged with attempted murder and first-degree harassment.

Johnson allegedly stabbed a woman multiple times before running into the woods on Asbury Road in Conway. The incident was reported on May 24.

He is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 135 pounds.

His last known address is located on Old Amanda Road in Conway.

Tiennd Bellamy, 26, is accused of slapping his girlfriend in the face. He has been charged with criminal domestic violence for the second time, police say.

The victim said Bellamy is a member of the Blood Gang.

He stands 5 feet 10 inches and weighs 175 pounds.

His last known address is located on Bitter Spar Road in Little River.

Reginald Tyler Evans, 30, is wanted for pointing and presenting a firearm.

He was living at a motel in Conway when a motel employee found the guns, according to the police report.

Evans stands 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 215 pounds.

His last known address is on Oak Grove Road in Conway.

Call police if you have any information on these suspects or their whereabouts.

