3 seriously injured in accident on I-95 in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three people, including a child, were seriously injured in an accident on I-95 involving a car and a tractor Thursday afternoon.

At about 12:03 p.m. Thursday, a car heading south on I-95 near West Lucas Street hit a man who was cutting grass along the freeway in a tractor, according to Chief Larue Hendrix with the West Florence Fire Department.

The man in the tractor was not seriously injured, but the three people in the car had serious injuries.

