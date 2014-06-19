3 seriously injured in accident on I-95 in Florence County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

3 seriously injured in accident on I-95 in Florence County

Source: Sam Brockington Florence County Fire and Rescue Coordinator Source: Sam Brockington Florence County Fire and Rescue Coordinator
Source: Sam Brockington Florence County Fire and Rescue Coordinator Source: Sam Brockington Florence County Fire and Rescue Coordinator
Source: Sam Brockington Florence County Fire and Rescue Coordinator Source: Sam Brockington Florence County Fire and Rescue Coordinator
Source: Sam Brockington Florence County Fire and Rescue Coordinator Source: Sam Brockington Florence County Fire and Rescue Coordinator

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Three people, including a child, were seriously injured in an accident on I-95 involving a car and a tractor Thursday afternoon.

At about 12:03 p.m. Thursday, a car heading south on I-95 near West Lucas Street hit a man who was cutting grass along the freeway in a tractor, according to Chief Larue Hendrix with the West Florence Fire Department.

The man in the tractor was not seriously injured, but the three people in the car had serious injuries.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly