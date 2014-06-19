Carolinas Hospital System earns award

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Carolinas Hospital System has received the Mission: Lifeline Bronze Receiving Quality Achievement Award.

Carolinas Hospital System has implemented specific quality improvement measures outlined by the American Heart Association for the treatment of patients who suffer from severe heart attacks.

Each year in the United States, approximately 300,000 people have a STEMI, or ST-segment elevation myocardial infarction.

CHS earned the award by meeting criteria and standards of performance for the treatment of STEMI patients.

"We are pleased to receive this award which recognizes our cardiac care team's outstanding performance and dedication to providing quality care for our patients who suffer a heart attack. We are committed to the American Heart Association's Mission: Lifeline program, and through its clinical guidelines, our heart attack patients will continue to receive high quality, safe and effective care," said Darcy Craven, CEO of Carolinas Hospital System.

The American Heart Association's Mission: Lifeline program helps hospitals, emergency medical services and communities improve response times so people who suffer from a STEMI get adequate treatment.

"We commend Carolinas Hospital System for this achievement award, which reflects a significant institutional commitment to improve the quality of care for their heart attack patients," said A. Gray Ellrodt, MD, Chair of the Mission: Lifeline committee and Chief of Medicine at the Berkshire Medical Center in Pittsfield, Massachusetts.

The program's goal is to streamline systems of care to speedily get heart attack patients from the first 9-1-1 call to hospital treatment.

