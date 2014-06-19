Car crashes into North Myrtle Beach DPS vehicle

No one was in the NMB DPS vehicle when it was struck, officials said. (Source: Michael Walter)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety vehicle was struck by another car on Highway 31 Thursday afternoon; no one was injured, and the driver of the car was arrested, according to authorities on the scene.

The accident occurred at about 12:42 p.m. on Highway 31 in North Myrtle Beach, near the Conway Bypass and Water Tower Road, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

No one was inside the NMB DPS vehicle when it was hit; the officer was attending to another accident when a red Mustang hit the vehicle, according to a North Myrtle Beach Public Safety officer at the scene. SCHP is now investigating the crash.

The driver of the Mustang took a field sobriety test, was hand-cuffed, and then taken in to custody, the officer said. We have not confirmed whether or not the driver was arrested for DUI.

