Sexual conduct suspect killed in officer-involved shooting in Little River

Horry County Police and SLED agents are on the scene of the shooting. (Source: Michael Walter)

LITTLE RIVER, SC (WMBF) – Police reports reveal that the man shot and killed during an officer-involved shooting Thursday morning in Little River was a suspect in a criminal sexual conduct case.

William Workman, 32, was being served an arrest warrant by Horry County Police detectives when the shooting occurred, according to the HCPD report.

Workman was accused of criminal sexual assault on a 19-year-old woman on June 11, according to another police report and arrest warrant from HCPD. The report states the victim met Workman through Craig's List a month earlier, and he committed sexual battery on her while they were jet skiing near the boat landing off Morgan Avenue in Little River.

The shooting occurred Thursday morning on Bayberry Drive near Highway 90, said Lt. Robert Kegler with Horry County Police. The department requested that SLED investigate the shooting, which is normal protocol any time an officer discharges their weapon in the state.

According to the police report, an Horry County Police officer responded to the Little River home at about 10:40 a.m. after dispatch advised them of an officer-involved shooting. The officer arrived to find Horry County Fire and EMS treating Workman, who was lying in the doorway of the residence.

An HCPD detective was standing outside the residence, and another detective was inside the home with a woman and two children, the report states. The detective inside the house is listed as a victim of aggravated assault, but no other details on what precipitated the shooting are in the report.

Workman was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center, and the scene was secured with crime scene tape, the report states.

Crime scene technicians and agents from SLED were sent to the scene to investigate the shooting, according to SLED spokesman Thom Berry. SLED is continuing to investigate the shooting.

This is the 22nd officer-involved shooting in South Carolina this year, and the first in Horry County, Berry said.

