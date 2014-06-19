Darlington deputies find $148k worth of marijuana in car, 2 arrested

46.5 pounds of marijuana were being transported by the women, authorities say. (Source: Darlington County Sheriff's Office)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Two Georgia women were arrested Wednesday after deputies found nearly $150,000 worth of marijuana during a routine traffic stop, officials stated.

Sirdonna Nattila Sweeting, 42, and Regina Wilson, 23, are in custody and awaiting a bond hearing the Darlington County Detention Center, according to a news release from the Darlington County Sheriff's Office.

On Wednesday, deputies with Special Enforcement Unit conducted a routine traffic stop on I-20 near Lamar. During the investigation, they seized marijuana with an estimated street value of $148,000, and the two women from Georgia were arrested. They have been charged with trafficking marijuana.



The women were transporting 46.5 pounds of marijuana, which was found in the back of the vehicle's trunk, deputies say. The marijuana was coming to South Carolina from Georgia.



