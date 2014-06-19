Elvis supporters calling 6 month vigil a milestone

Six months have passed since Heather Elvis went missing. Her father says the search continues and hasn't stopped printing flyers and banners with Heather's face.

It has been six months since 20-year-old Heather Elvis went missing, and with her 21 st birthday happening later this month, her family wants to create a book to share with the community.

The family says a book is being made for people to tell their stories of Heather. (Source: WMBF News)

SOCASTEE, SC (WMBF) -Wednesday's Vigil marks the six-month anniversary of the day 20-year-old Heather Elvis was last heard from. The Elvis family and their supporters are seeing these six months as a milestone because of how the community has come together.

Debbie Elvis, Heather's mother, addressed the crowd at the vigil.

"A whole community has come together and bound themselves together on a mission, and now I hope on a mission to help and support eachother, and that's what I want this six months to mark," she said.

Organizers want to make sure Heather is not forgotten, and say these vigils are a constant reminder for not only the people involved, but the entire community.

Faye Crigger helped set up Wednesday's vigil.

"It's a young girl's life and she's missing from our community. It could be my child, it could be your child, it could be your sister, your neighbor - so it's important we don't forget about Heather until she's found."

Several holidays have passed without Heather, but this vigil is just a week before her birthday, and close friends of the Elvis' say this will be the hardest for them.

"And now what would be her 21st birthday…isn't, because we can't find her and we want to bring her home," says Linda Haley, Elvis supporter.

The Elvis Family wants the community to be a part of Heather's birthday because they have been such a shoulder to lean on for the Elvis Family. The family also says a book is being made for people to tell their stories of Heather.

"So on Heather's birthday, those books will be laid out on the tables so you can read what other people thought about Heather, did with Heather, and felt with Heather," says Debbie Elvis.

At the end of the vigil Debbie wanted people to take one thing away from that night:

"Heather's story is still going on, and all of y'all right here are involved in Heather's story," she said. "It has not ended, and it won't until we find her and we know what happened and we know the truth is."

Heather's family and supporters are hoping that with both of these events, her six months missing vigil and her birthday coming up, someone will come forward and let them know where she is.

Heather's birthday is June 30, and her family will be at Peachtree Landing sharing Heather's stories.

