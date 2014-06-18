Malfunctioning alarm causes confusion at MYR

Passengers were not allowed to step off their plane at MYR on Wednesday night after an alarm malfunctioned. | Source: WMBF News

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Passengers were not allowed to disembark from their plane at MYR on Wednesday night after an alarm malfunctioned.

Firefighters established there was no fire or smoke to set off the alarms, Kirk Lovell, MYR spokesman confirmed.

The alarm was disabled.

Flights have commenced and are back to normal, Lovell said.

