Conway man arrested for shoplifting 2 dolls

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - A Conway man has been arrested for shoplifting and second-degree assault and battery, after a Walmart employee said he tried to cut him and take off with dolls he didn't purchase.

James Nathan Johnson, 33, was charged with the two crimes on Saturday, June 14, according to a police report.

Officers were called at just before noon on Saturday to the Walmart store on Church Street, for the incident, according to a Conway police report.

A Walmart employee said he tried to stop Johnson from taking the nearly $50 worth of merchandise, when Johnson brandished an open lock blade knife and drew back to cut him.

A witness identified Johnson along with the victim, according to the report. Johnson was also identified on surveillance video, according to the report. Johnson said the video surveillance photos was of him being in the store earlier that day, according to the report.

Johnson was taken into custody to J. Reuben Long Detention Center. He was released on a $2,500 bail the following day.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.