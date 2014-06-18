IHOP offers 56-cent buttermilk pancakes

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - In celebration of the restaurant's 56th birthday, on July 8, participating IHOP® restaurants across the country are offering customers a short stack of their world famous buttermilk pancakes for just 56 cents from 7 a.m to 7 p.m.

In 1958, Al and Jerry Lapin opened the very first International House of Pancakes in Toluca Lake, California.

Fifty-six years later, there are 1,627 IHOP® restaurants in all 50 states. There are also restaurant locations abroad in places like Canada, Guatemala, Mexico, Puerto Rico, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, the Philippines, the U.S. Virgin Islands and soon, Guam.

"The 56th Anniversary Celebration is about more than just an incredible milestone in our history," said Julia Stewart, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of DineEquity Inc., and Interim President, International House of Pancakes, LLC. "It is also a chance to celebrate—and thank— our wonderful guests who have made our brand part of their lives all these years. That's why we are highlighting our world famous buttermilk pancakes. Along with our excellent service and friendly staff, they are an IHOP® staple that has kept everyone happily coming back for more than five decades."

Here are some other fun pancake flavors that IHOP® offers:

• Pineapple Upside Down pancakes

• Carrot Cake pancakes

• Eggnog Pancakes

• Gingerbread pancakes

• New York Cheesecake pancakes

• Pumpkin Praline pancakes

• Red Velvet pancakes

• Tiramisu Pancakes

• Banana Graham Pancakes

