Ohio authorities search for drug ring witness in SC

Timothy Alan Horvath, 39, is a material witness wanted in connection with an Ohio drug ring. | Source: Athens County Prosecutor's Office

ATHENS COUNTY, OH (WMBF) - The Athens County Prosecutor's Office in Athens County, Ohio is asking for assistance in finding a material witness in connection with a drug ring in Ohio.

Timothy Alan Horvath is wanted as a material witness in connection with a narcotics trafficking ring in Athens County, Ohio.

Horvath is a 39-year-old, 5' 11'' male weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last known to be at an unspecified substance abuse rehabilitation facility located in South Carolina.

Anyone who sees this man should contact Jay Barrett in the Athens County Prosecutor's office at 740-592-3208 or jay.barrett@athenscountyprosecutor.org.

