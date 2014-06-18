Second suspect in deadly Carolina Forest shooting arrested in NC

Young should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, call 911 immediately and do not approach him. | Source: HCPD

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - A second suspect involved in a deadly Carolina Forest shooting was located and arrested by US Marshals in Fayetteville, North Carolina Thursday, authorities confirmed.

Akeem Akbar Young, 36, of Conway was being sought by detectives with the Horry County Police Department's Major Crimes Unit. He is currently in a detention center in North Carolina, awaiting extradition to Horry County, after being located and arrested by the U.S. Marshal Task Force in Fayetteville, North Carolina Thursday.

Young is involved in the shooting homicide that killed Antonio Dexter Smith on Saturday, June 13 at Canterbury Apartments in Carolina Forest. He will be charged with murder, Horry County Police officials confirmed.

Young was identified Tuesday night, during the course of the investigation.

Delshawn Anthony Davis, 24, turned himself in to police on Tuesday. He has been charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting.

