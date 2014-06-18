Staples launches video contest for all

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Staples has launched a video contest for parents, teens and customers of all ages to showcase their excitement for low back-to-school prices with the shopping cart dance.

The office supply store is holding the contest in order to create its Back to School 2014 TV commercials, according to its website.

"The gist: This season, we're helping customers get all their school supplies for less. It's so exciting that just talking about it isn't enough. We. Must. Dance."

Winners will appear in a Staples national back-to-school television ad campaign.

Parents, teens, kids and grandparents can enter Staples' Make 15 Seconds of Fame Happen contest at www.staples.com/shoppingcartdance.

Instructions and rules are listed on the website, along with the competition.

Contest entrants will need to download the song, create a video doing the shopping cart dance, fill out an entry form and upload their video.

Rules include one upload entry per person, per day. Staples will then select up to 40 submissions to star in back to school commercials.

Submissions will be accepted from June 2 to June 23 and the winners will be announced on 7/8/14, according to its website.

The winners of the contest will appear in a national Staples back-to-school ad campaign and will each receive a $250 Staples gift card.

Submissions will be accepted from now through June 23 at 5 p.m.

For complete entry details and video requirements, visit www.staples.com/shoppingcartdance.

