How to survive summer heat

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The official start to summer is just days away, but the summer time heat is kicking into full gear.

It's windy days that lifeguards say are the most dangerous to anyone out in the sun. That's because it may be 90 degrees outside and you won't even know it.

Heat is one of the leading weather-related killers in the United States, resulting in hundreds of deaths each year according to the National Weather Service.

To combat serious situations, lifeguards get notified every morning on what the weather will be and how to prepare.

So far, Ian Anderson, a Myrtle Beach lifeguard, says he's seen, "lots of dehydration, not so much heat stroke yet, but I see everyone with water bottles which is a good thing. When they are out in the water they don't realize how much they sweat and how much they lose that water that they are putting into them."

Lifeguards suggest drinking small sips of water if you experience dehydration, heat exhaustion or heat strokes.

Large amounts may make you feel sick.

While a little fun in the sun may be tempting, make sure to protect yourself.

"I make sure and spray my whole body before I come out here because it's really hot and they sun is beating down." says, Jordan Gray who is visiting from West Virginia.

Experts say the sun rays are the strongest from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

This likely won't be the only week we'll experience extreme heat this summer … so remember to stay hydrated, wear sun protection and catch some shade.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.