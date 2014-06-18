Track It: 12-foot tiger shark swimming near Grand Strand coast

Septima was tagged on May 30 at Port Royal Sound. (Source: OCEARCH.org)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A 1000-pound, 12-foot-long tiger shark is swimming just off the coast of Myrtle Beach after traveling up north from Savannah.

Septima is being tracked by OCEARCH, a non-profit organization that tags and tracks great white sharks and other large predators around the globe.

Septima was about 20 miles from the South Carolina coast, near Georgetown, when she was last "pinged" Wednesday morning. Septima has traveled over 250 miles since being tagged at Port Royal Sound, South Carolina on May 30.

Septima is named in honor of civil rights activist and South Carolina native Septima Poinsette Clark, according to OCEARCH. Clark, born in Charleston in 1898, was considered the "Queen Mother" of the civil rights movement, and established "Citizenship Schools" to teach reading to adults across the southern United States.

Track and learn more about Septima and other sharks at: www.ocearch.org

