MBPD to add 10 new police officers

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Violent crimes, including five recent murders in Myrtle Beach has many people demanding more from police. And now, city leaders are responding. The Myrtle Beach Police Department will add 10 more officers to patrol our streets.

The Myrtle Beach City Council included the addition of the police officers in the budget for next year.

It's not just people living in Myrtle Beach who want more police officers, Myrtle Beach Police Captain David Knipes says the need is desperate as the city continues to grow.

One of the targeted areas will be along the south end.

The decision to add more officers is not a result of the violence during Memorial Day weekend. The MBPD requested new officers early in the spring when the city started budgeting for next year.

Myrtle Beach Police Captain David Knipes says Myrtle Beach needs more manpower. Knipes says their plan for the new officers includes more coverage to the residential areas in and around The Market Common and the waterfront area.

City leaders say there's a need to beef up police presence in busy areas like Ocean Boulevard, downtown areas and along the Boardwalk.

People who live and work in Myrtle Beach agree: the more officers out patrolling for crime, the better.



"We had a shooting on ... 9th Avenue North a few days back," says Melinda Brooks, who lives and works downtown.



"I live on 15th South ... and I think that's too close to home. And we have children that live in the area that like to play outside and everything. And when you hear things like that happening, you wonder 'what are they going to do about it', and adding these few officers on here, that helps a lot. Especially to that area down there," said Brooks.

Knipes says the department will start accepting applications soon, but the hiring process could take two-to-three months.

