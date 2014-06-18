Georgetown chapter of American Red Cross holds new volunteer orientation

The American Red Cross is hosting a new volunteer orientation to prepare for disaster relief.

GEORGETOWN, SC (WMBF) - The American Red Cross is hosting a New Volunteer Orientation on June 25, in Georgetown, South Carolina.

The orientation will be held at the Red Cross Chapter House at 104 Screven Street from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. This event is designed to allow community volunteers opportunities to become trained to respond to the needs of those individuals devastated by disasters, such as home fires and floods. The Red Cross is also seeking individuals, in the event that a large scale disaster such as the Front Street fire occurs. Office volunteers and community event volunteers are needed as well.

The Coastal SC Chapter is a part of the American Red Cross Palmetto SC Region which on average responds to a disaster every 6.5 hours.

In order to volunteer for the New Volunteer Orientation, one must register by visiting www.redcross.org/CoastalSC and click volunteer.

