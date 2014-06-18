Deputy in fatal moped accident resigns from Marion County

The incident occurred at about 11:38 a.m. Wednesday, officials said. (Source: Ken Baker)

Debris from the moped is scattered along Gapway Street in Mullins. (Source: Ken Baker)

The deputy's patrol vehicle has visible damage to the windshield. (Source: Ken Baker)

MULLINS, SC (WMBF) – A Marion County deputy has resigned after being involved in a fatal crash that killed a man on a moped in June. Shortly following the accident, records confirmed the deputy had been driving on a suspended driver's license.

Damien Ellison resigned on July 10, Marion County Sheriff Mark Richardson confirmed.



Kenneth Killingsworth, 68, died as a result of the accident. He was riding a moped before being struck by Ellison in Mullins on the morning of June 18, confirmed Coroner Jerry Richardson.

The accident happened at about 11:38 a.m. on Gapway Street near U.S. 76, in south Mullins, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Coroner's Office.

Florence County Sheriff's investigators say that the dash camera inside the Marion County deputy's vehicle was not working because of a lack of funding to get that dash camera fixed, along with others.



The victim's body was taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for an autopsy.

By the following Wednesday, Sheriff Mark Richardson confirmed that the deputy involved was driving on a suspended driver's license.

Richardson explained the department did a license check back in August 2013, when they hired the deputy and once more on January 2, before Ellison went to the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy. His license suspension began on February 10, after failing to pay a traffic violation from another county.

The sheriff said the deputy graduated the academy on April, but they did not do another check at that time.

Richardson said the deputy went on leave without pay following the incident.

Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office said the investigation is still ongoing and all of the information will be released at once.

