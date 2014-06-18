Longs woman wins $200,000 from lottery ticket

LONGS, SC (WMBF) - A Longs woman won $200,000 from a lottery ticket she bought in Horry County, according to a news release.

The woman said that she purchased the ticket from Griffins Supermarket located on Highway 90, S.C. Education Lottery officials said in the release.

The woman told lottery officials that she decided to purchase a ticket after she saw a customer in front of her purchase one. She scratched the $10 Superstar Cash ticket in her car waiting at a stop sign.

"I can't believe this," she said.

The woman claimed the last top prize of $200,000 in the Superstar Cash game.

The odds of winning $200,000 were 1 in 600,000.

For selling the claimed ticket, Griffins Supermarket in Longs received a commission of $2,000.

