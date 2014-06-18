Man arrested after trying to stab Wal-Mart employee during shoplifting

Johnson was charged by Conway police with shoplifting and second-degree assault and battery. (Source: J Reuben Long Detention Center)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Officers were called to Wal-Mart 11:54 a.m. Saturday at 2709 Church Street where an employee told police that a man tried to cut him with a knife when he went to stop him from leaving the store with items he had not paid for, according to a police report.

James Nathan Johnson, 33, was charged by Conway police with shoplifting and second-degree assault and battery. According to jail records, Johnson was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center at 1:55 p.m. Saturday.



The victim was able to step away from Johnson before he was hurt, but did get the merchandise which were two toy dolls valued at $445.95, according to the report.

Police found Johnson about 30 minutes later after he ran into a wooded area near El Bethel Road. Johnson denied being at Wal-Mart and said the surveillance pictures were from earlier that day.

Johnson was released at 4:42 p.m. Sunday on $3,600 bail.

