Man wanted for theft and sale of firearms

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – Detectives of the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office are searching for a Bolivia man who is wanted for questioning.

Avery Scott Burgess, 20, of Robinson Road in the Bolivia area, is wanted for questioning regarding the theft and sale of multiple firearms.

According to a release, Burgess also has outstanding warrants for misdemeanor larceny and obtaining property by false pretense.

Anyone with any information as to the whereabouts Burgess should contact Detective Jason Fennell at (910) 253-2743.

