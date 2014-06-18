Elvis family seeks community contributions for book about Heather's life

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – It has been six months since 20-year-old Heather Elvis went missing, and with her 21st birthday happening later this month, her family wants to create a book to share with the community.

On Tuesday, the FindHeatherElvis Facebook page, which is administrated by Heather's father Terry Elvis, posted a call to the community, requesting that those who have been involved in Heather's life contribute to the book.

"One page at a time, we will collectively tell Heather's story," the post states. The book will not be published, but shared.

"Heather touched so many lives in so many different circles. Many of them do not interconnect and some of her very best friends don't even know each other," the post states. "We believe it will be very encouraging for us all to be able to share our own special parts of Heather's story."

The post states that the book will be in two parts: a chronological recounting of Heather's life and how she touched the lives of those in the community, and a part with general statements from those who knew her.

"The people in Heather's life are what this book is about," the post states.

The post does include some conditions on material submitted for the book: anything that might be embarrassing or degrading to someone else should not be written, and anonymous pages will not be accepted.

Those interested can submit a page one of three ways, according to the post:

-By mail: Heather's Story - PO Box 31074 - Myrtle Beach, SC 29588

-By e-mail: findheatherelvis@gmail.com

-Or by delivering it in person at Peachtree Landing on Heather's birthday, June 30.

The post has received over 550 likes, 55 shares, and 38 comments since it was posted Tuesday night.

To view the post yourself, visit the FindHeatherElvis Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/findheatherelvis

