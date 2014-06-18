HCSO receives ballistic vest for K-9 Kane

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. will provide over 350 law enforcement dogs nationwide with the protective body armor. (Source: Horry County Sheriff's Office)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The Horry County Sheriff's Office has received a ballistic vest for K-9 Kane thanks to a nationwide Groupon event that raised over $335,000.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. was the nationwide non-profit organization and charity partner selected by Groupon Grassroots to participate. Their mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The online $10 donation suggested to those interested to purchase a tax deductible donation where all funds were allocated to purchase ballistic vests for the dogs that put their lives on the line for the community and their partner.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. will provide over 350 law enforcement dogs nationwide with the protective body armor in memory of K9 Rocco of the Pittsburgh Police Department who sacrificed his life in the line of duty in January 2014.

All vests will be embroidered with the sentiment, "In Memory of K9 Rocco, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police."

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call (508) 824-6978. Tax deductible donations can be made at www.vik9s.org as well as event listings.

