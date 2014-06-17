Search continues for Heather Elvis, 6 months later

This page is dedicated to the missing persons cases in our local area. Here you can find the latest news, local resources, wanted posters, maps and timelines related to those who have gone missing in the Grand Strand and Pee Dee.

Gag orders have been signed off on for the Heather Elvis case, restricting what information can be given by those involved in the case about the couple charged with the kidnapping and murder of 20-year-old Heather Elvis.

Click here to view an in-depth timeline of events since the investigation into the disappearance of Heather Elvis began.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Twenty-year-old Heather Elvis went missing on this day six months ago, and there are still plenty of questions left in the open investigation into her case. Months may have passed since Terry Elvis last saw his daughter, but for his family, there's no concept of time.

"It was a milestone at 6 hours, 6days. Today just makes it that much harder."

Since Heather's disappearance, police have charged Tammy and Sidney Moorer with one count of murder, kidnapping, and obstruction of justice. But for Terry Elvis, there is no real justice until Heather has been found.

"Every day that goes by, every hour that goes by...the worry doesn't go away," Terry Elvis said. "The questions don't go away."

The fight to find Heather hasn't gone away either. Although you may not see any more tip tents set up next to busy roadways, the search has shifted to a more quiet resolve.

Terry says he hasn't given up, and he'll continue making signs and banners.

"We're still looking for those answers," he said. "It's unbearable at times."

Throughout it all, there's still hope for finding Heather.

"Six months - it will be a great time for someone to step forward with any information that they have," he adds.

Elvis also says even though Wednesday will be a tough day for the family, Heather's 21st birthday is a little more than a week away, and that will be the hardest.

WMBF News reached out to Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson for the latest on the search efforts, but Richardson could not comment due to the gag order.

