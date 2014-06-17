Law enforcement agencies crack down along I-95

Law enforcement are cracking down along I-95 across four states to cut down on vehicle accidents. | Source: Ken Baker

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Law enforcement agencies across four states are teaming up to eliminate commercial vehicle accidents along I-95.

This is the first year the State Transport Police are spearheading the Safe Drive on I-95 campaign.

Police said deaths, injuries and crashes happening across four states up and down I-95 every single year are behind these efforts.

According to data released by the State Transport Police, when a crash involving a personal vehicle and a commercial truck occur, it's usually not the truck's fault.

"We have more traffic during the summer months and we want people to interact with the trucks safely," said Captain Richard Shell with the State transport Police.

Officers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida throughout the next three days will be keeping a close eye on I-95 to help reduce the number of crashes.

"Our goal again is zero crashes during the period of time through both education and enforcement," said Shell.

Data shows drivers out on the road are often not sure how to safely share the road with commercial vehicles like 18-wheelers.

"When motorist are around trucks they need to leave more room and not cut them off," said Chris Hartley with the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration.

Captain Richard Shell with State Transport Police says when on the road, drivers should give a tractor trailer plenty of distance when possible.

"Don't follow them too closely. If someone in a car can't see the side mirrors on a truck then the driver of the truck can't see the cars," said Hartley.

"The biggest thing is be safe around a commercial vehicle watch for blind spots and also give the truck driver more room when they're entering the interstate and getting off the interstate," said Hartley.

Police said most crashes along I-95 occur because drivers make improper lane changes and drive too fast.

