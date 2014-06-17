Big South extends Championship agreement

Courtesy: Big South Conference

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Big South Conference Commissioner Kyle B. Kallander and Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Brad Dean announced today that the Big South Conference and VisitMyrtleBeach.com have extended their agreement for VisitMyrtleBeach.com to serve as the title sponsor and host of the Big South Basketball Championships an additional year through the 2016 event. The original three-year pact was set to conclude following the 2015 championship.

The HTC Center on the campus of Coastal Carolina University will continue to serve as the host venue of the Championship through 2016. Coastal Carolina/Myrtle Beach, S.C., will become just the second Big South member institution and city to host the entire Men's Basketball Championship four consecutive years at the conclusion of the 2016 event, as Liberty University and Lynchburg, Va., hosted the men's event from 1995 to 1998. It will also mark the second time the entire Women's Basketball Championship will have been contested at the same site four consecutive years as well.

"The VisitMyrtleBeach.com Big South Conference Basketball Championships have been a fantastic addition to the Myrtle Beach area sports lineup, and we are proud to continue this winning tradition through 2016," stated Dean. "We will continue to ensure all the players, coaches and fans who come for these championships have a great experience at our wonderful beach destination."

All eligible Big South men's and women's basketball programs will again compete for the Conference's automatic bids to the NCAA Tournament the next two years on the Grand Strand over a six-day stretch from Tuesday-Sunday. The 2015 VisitMyrtleBeach.com Big South Basketball Championships will be held March 3-8, with the top five men's and women's teams receiving byes into the quarterfinals. Ticket prices, packages and sale dates for the 2015 VisitMyrtleBeach.com Big South Basketball Championships will be announced once it is finalized. The tentative tournament schedule appears below and is subject to change.