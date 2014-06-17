South Florence's Hines commits to Wake Forest

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The recruiting dominos continue to fall before practices even begin for the 2014 high school football season. This time it is the speedy wide receiver from South Florence, Tabari Hines who has verbally committed to Wake Forest.





Hines has been one of the best wideouts on the team in the last few seasons, and had a handful of division one offers. His greatest year was his junior season, when he had 917 yards to go with 17 touchdowns.





He also has served as the team's return specialist, averaging 15 yards per return. Last year he and the Bruins went 12-1 with a second round appearance in the SCHSL Class 4A Division II playoffs.





