Kings Highway construction nearing its end

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sick of sitting in traffic on Kings highway? Well, construction on the busy road is nearing its end.



The beautification of Kings Highway was originally supposed to end in May but got delayed several weeks and signs show, if you drive down Kings Highway you can still 'expect delays.' Delays to finish paving the busy road from 8th Avenue North to 3rd Avenue South.

"As we speak, the contractors are resurfacing the road, installing the irrigation system, planting landscaping materials, installing lighting fixtures, backfilling behind the curb, and cleaning," says City of Myrtle Beach Engineer Patrick Sadek.

The finished product will be a complete facelift of Kings Highway, a $1.7 million makeover, including new sidewalks, landscaping, lighting and crosswalks.

While it took more than three weeks longer to get there, some drivers say its worth the delay, but if you're tired of it, you'll be happy to hear, the city says lanes will re-open by Saturday.

After this weekend there is more work left to be done, like putting down final pavement markings on the road, but the city says you won't see any closures during that time, you may just see flaggers.

