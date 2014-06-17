NWS issues severe T'storm warning for Robeson County - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

NWS issues severe T'storm warning for Robeson County

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) - The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for northern Robeson County until 6:45 p.m.

Large hail and strong winds possible near St. Pauls and Red Springs

Tune in to WMBF News now, for First Alert Meteorologist Jamie Arnold's forecast for the latest on the storm.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly