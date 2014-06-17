Suspect wanted for robbery in Florence turns himself in

Kedrick McAllister, 19, turned himself in to Police Tuesday. | Source: Florence County Detention Center

Rodney Lamar McKenzie Jr., 21, is wanted by police for robbery. | Source: Florence Police Department

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – One suspect wanted for allegedly robbing a man in Florence turned himself in after receiving media attention Tuesday, police say. Another man is still wanted.

Kedrick McAllister, 19, turned himself in to Florence Police, and has been charged with robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Police attribute his surrender to media attention.

Rodney Lamar McKenzie Jr., 21, is still wanted by Florence police, according to Major Raines.

An employee of the Deerfield Apartments was robbed on May 23 by five suspects, according to police. Three of the five are in custody.

Cash and other personal belonging were taken at gunpoint, police said.

McKenzie has an outstanding warrant for accessory before the fact to a felony. McAllister was booked into the Florence County Detention Center Tuesday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.