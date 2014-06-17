Exhibit in North Myrtle Beach features educational toys

North Myrtle Beach Area Historical Museum is located at 799 2nd Avenue North in North Myrtle Beach. (Source: NMB Historical Museum)

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - On Monday, June 30, the North Myrtle Beach Area Historical Museum will present ToyTime, a new exhibit featuring larger than life proportions of folk toys.

The traveling exhibit features tumbling, sliding, rocking, spinning, dancing, and flying folk toys that are all fabricated from wood to present culture, history and science to the toys.

"I'm excited to bring this exhibit to our community. Toytime provides an opportunity for visitors to turn off their electronics and focus on fun," exclaimed Museum director Jenean Todd.

The exhibit includes 14 large-scale versions of popular folk toys from around the world. Some designs are more than 300 years old. The toys demonstrate laws of physics, including gravity, inertia, rhythm, harmonic motion and mechanics.

"Yes, they're fun to play with, and educational, too. Just don't tell the kids they're learning," whispered Todd.

As a sponsor, the City of North Myrtle Beach worked with the Museum to schedule the exhibit to span the summer season and the start of the school year. The science principles learned through play reinforce science, technology, engineering and math concepts taught in regional schools.

"I look forward to working with educators to bring students to the Museum to 'see' the science of toys," Todd added.

Beginning Monday, June 30, the Museum will be open Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday noon to 4 p.m.

Admission is $6 for adults, $5 for seniors and $4 for youth between the ages of 4 and 12.

