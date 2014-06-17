Tractor-trailer causes brush fire on I-95 north of Florence

A tractor-trailer burst into flames and started the brush fire, according to our crew at the scene. (Source: Ken Baker)

The brush fire was reported at about 10:36 a.m. Tuesday. (Source: WMBF News)

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A tractor-trailer caught fire along Interstate 95 Tuesday morning, causing three separate brush fires along the roadway northeast of Florence.

The fire started at about 10:36 a.m. Tuesday at mile marker 172 in Florence County as a vehicle fire, according to information from the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Northbound lanes of I-95 were at a standstill.

The West Florence Fire Department, Windy Hill and The South Carolina Forestry Commission responded to the scene.

Windy Hill Fire Chief John Delung told WMBF News Reporter Ken Baker that the tractor-trailer caught fire due to bad tire bearings on the commercial vehicle. The bearings caused a spark that made a tire on the tractor-trailer burst.

