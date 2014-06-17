Friends to meet on Sesame Street in Florence

The friends of Sesame Street will visit Florence on September 3, 2014. (Source: Elyse Bauchle)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) –Elmo, Grover, Abby Cadabby, Chamki and the rest of the Sesame Street friends will visit the Florence Civic Center on Wednesday, September 3 to explore the universal fun of friendship and celebrate cultural similarities, from singing and dancing, to sharing cookies.

Sesame Street Live "Make a New Friend" offers a fun-filled, interactive learning experience, including up-close and furry interactions on the audience floor. Like television's Sesame Street, each Sesame Street Live production features music and lessons for all ages.

Adults will appreciate the high-tech stagecraft, cleverly written script, and music they'll recognize and enjoy sharing with children, such as "Count Me In," and fun new parodies of "Hot and Cold," and "Moves Like Jagger."

The Florence Civic Center is located at 3300 West Radio Drive Florence, SC.

Tickets for both the 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. performance go on sale Wednesday, June 18.

Tickets range between $15 and $55.

For more information, call (843) 679-4525. To charge tickets by phone, please call Ticketmaster at 800-745-3000. Tickets may also be purchased online by clicking here.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.