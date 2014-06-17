Pee Dee MPA to host Walk to Health event

The Walk to Health will begin 9 a.m. Saturday in Florence. (Source: S.D.C./2013-PDMPA "Walk to Health")

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The Pee Dee Medical Professionals Association, Inc. will host the Second Annual Walk to Health event Saturday at the Mt. Zion AME Church.

A free breakfast and registration begins at 8 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m.

A health fair will take place after the walk where people can partake in health workshops.

Mt. Zion AME Church is located at 1305 East Cheves Street Florence, SC.

For more information on the event email the The Pee Dee Medical Professionals Association, Inc at pdmpa2012@gmail.com

