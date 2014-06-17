11 shootings, 6 deaths since Memorial Day Weekend have residents alarmed

Police were called to the parking lot in front of building 649 where they found 24-year-old Antonio Dexter Smith clinging to life with several bullet wounds. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Residents in Carolina Forest say their community isn't where you would typically think someone would be shot and killed, but they say Saturday's shooting is a reminder that shootings happen everywhere.





The Canterbury apartments are right across the street from the Carolina Forest Elementary school. Normally, it's a quiet community full of children. But Saturday at around 3:45 a.m., police were called to the parking lot in front of building 649 where they found 24-year-old Antonio Dexter Smith clinging to life with several bullet wounds.





Horry County police have been talking with several witnesses since then, but have made no arrests so far. Police don't want to jeopardize their investigation and will only say that a gold Ford Expedition was found crashed into a silver Toyota Corolla, and that a black Chrysler 300 was seen fleeing the scene.





Smith was pronounced dead at Grand Strand Medical Center.





The shooting is one of at least eleven since Memorial Day weekend, resulting in a total of six shooting deaths in Myrtle Beach and Carolina Forest since then.

Three deaths happened at the Bermuda Sands Hotel during Bikefest. Then the following weekend, 31-year-old Clifford Wayne was shot to death at Broadway station in Myrtle Beach. On Monday, a man was found shot to death inside his car at 9th Avenue South and Yaupon Drive in Myrtle Beach.





Some folks in Carolina Forest told WMBF News the problem is society has no morals, while others simply shook their heads in disbelief stating they can't believe it's happening in their backyards.





"You don't expect that while you are in the pool with your kids and then it's the day before Father's day and it happens right were you live," said one witness to the Canterbury Apartment shooting who wishes to remain anonymous.





"I'm a disabled veteran with PTSD and I can't be around this," said another anonymous man who lives in Canterbury. "I've lived here for six months and we are moving, and we are going to go ahead and buy out of our lease and we are moving in two weeks.





