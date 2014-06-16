Pelicans Chairman leads group to buy Rangers Double-A affiliate

Courtesy: Myrtle Beach Pelicans

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (JUNE 16, 2014) – On Monday, Mandalay Baseball Properties LLC, which owns the Texas Rangers Double-A Affiliate, the Frisco RoughRiders, announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Myrtle Beach Pelicans Chairman and Managing Partner Chuck Greenberg, along with current RoughRiders President Scott Sonju, for the sale of the Frisco RoughRiders franchise.

The following is the press release distributed by the RoughRiders Monday afternoon:

FRISCO, TEXAS (JUNE 16, 2014) – Mandalay Baseball Properties LLC, owner of the Frisco RoughRiders, is pleased to announce it has entered into a definitive agreement with Chuck Greenberg and Scott Sonju for the sale of the Frisco RoughRiders franchise. The agreement is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approvals of the Texas League and Minor League Baseball and the review of the Office of the Commissioner of Major League Baseball.

Mandalay Baseball has been the principal owner and operator of the Frisco franchise since its inception in 2003. Mr. Greenberg, who also owns the Texas Rangers' Advanced-A affiliate Myrtle Beach Pelicans and the State College Spikes of the New York-Penn League, was the former CEO and managing partner of the Texas Rangers. He is the Chairman, CEO and Managing Partner of the newly formed Frisco RoughRiders LP, a partnership of local investors who are acquiring the RoughRiders. Mr. Sonju is the co-Managing Partner and will continue to serve as the RoughRiders' president, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the RoughRiders under Mr. Greenberg's leadership.

"We're delighted to have reached an agreement with Chuck and Scott and to know that the franchise will continue to be in very capable hands," said Art Matin, CEO of Mandalay Baseball.

Mr. Greenberg added, "This is an exciting time for us and RoughRiders fans across the Metroplex. The RoughRiders already have an outstanding operation and reputation and we are looking forward to further enhancing the fan experience at Dr Pepper Ballpark and throughout the community." Mr. Greenberg continued, "The RoughRiders have a wonderful relationship with the Texas Rangers and we look forward to helping grow future players – and fans – for the Rangers."

"Chuck brings so much to the table and we've put together a wonderful group of local partners," Mr. Sonju said. "This will not only be a seamless transition for all of our employees, sponsors and fans, but will also position the RoughRiders to thrive even more in the years ahead."

"The Rangers have enjoyed a productive and successful partnership with the Frisco RoughRiders for the last 12 years," said Jon Daniels, Texas Rangers President of Baseball Operations. "We look forward to continuing that strong relationship with Chuck and Scott and their new ownership group. Our affiliation with Chuck's group in Myrtle Beach has been outstanding and we congratulate them on the Frisco purchase."

Mr. Daniels added, "At the same time, the Rangers want to thank Mandalay Baseball for their leadership in Frisco. Under their operation, the RoughRiders have become one of the top franchises in the minor leagues and we are proud to have been associated with them.

"In addition, we congratulate RoughRiders manager Jason Wood and all of the RoughRiders for advancing to the Texas League playoffs for the eighth time in 12 years."

"This is wonderful news for the citizens and businesses of Frisco and the entire region," Frisco Mayor Maher Maso said. "The RoughRiders have been outstanding community partners and now being under local ownership will create even more opportunities."

All terms of the agreement are confidential.

"We are extremely pleased by the news that the RoughRiders are joining the Greenberg Sports family," added Pelicans General Manager Andy Milovich. "Our current partnership with the Rangers has been an incredibly fruitful one, and we look forward to strengthening those bonds throughout our organization."

The Pelicans begin second half play on Thursday when the team hosts the Wilmington Blue Rocks for a three game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. for all three contests.