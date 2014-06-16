Darlington Raceway to host 2-day marathon event September 26-27

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A two-day event featuring runs, races, marathons and relays will rush into Darlington in September.

The following press release was issued by the Darlington Raceway:

The Darlington Marathon will return September 26-27 featuring Friday night activities and a new course that takes runners through some of Darlington's most historic areas.

The Marathon weekend will kick off under the lights on Friday night, Sept. 26, with a 5K and 1.366-mile fun run, which encompasses one lap around the Lady in Black.

Saturday's activities (Sept. 27) will begin at 7 a.m. ET and feature half and full marathon events, along with a marathon relay. The races start inside the iconic Darlington Raceway and make their way through the city, which features five historical districts and the beautiful Williamson Park. The event concludes at the start-finish line on the track Too Tough To Tame.

With a successful first event in 2013, the Darlington Marathon is growing into one of the top running events in the Pee Dee area.

"Based on the positive feedback we received from the competitors of the inaugural Darlington Marathon, we felt it was important to bring back the event for another year and showcase the beauty of Darlington County," track President Chip Wile said. "We feel that this can grow and become a large-scale event that provides a great deal of economic impact to the Pee Dee region."

Early registration for the marathon is taking place now with non-refundable prices of $90 (full marathon), $60 (half-marathon), $30 (5K) and $10 (Friday night fun run) being offered. A marathon relay team (2-4 participants) is being offered at a cost of $200. It is encouraged to purchase during early registration as prices for all events increase on August 15.

Area racers who participate in the Pee Dee Grand Prix will also benefit by earning 10 points to run the half-marathon and 15 points for the full marathon.

USA Track & Field will recognize times from the Darlington Marathon as official finishing times. Times will be eligible for qualifying for the 2015 Boston Marathon.

The races will be timed by Precision Race, which is also the official timekeeper of the Myrtle Beach Marathon.

Sam Carbis Solutions Group, Raceway Ford & Chevrolet and Weaver Media are all current partners of the Darlington Marathon. Partnership opportunities are still available by calling Darlington Raceway Director of Corporate Partnerships Jeff Taylor at 843-395-8877.

For more information on the Darlington Marathon or to register visit www.DarlingtonRaceway.com/marathon.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.