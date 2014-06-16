Construction nears completion on Florence One's largest school

Construction crews work to finish the newest and largest school in FSD1. | Source: Ken Baker

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - The largest school to ever be built in Florence School District One is almost complete. At the end of the summer, some of your students will return to class there.

New blacktop, furniture and new signage all mark the final stage of construction at the district's newest school.

Crews are working hard to finish North Vista Elementary School, located along North Irby Street.

This new facility will replace the old building, which is located directly behind the newly constructed facility.

School leaders said a new school was needed because the old facility simply didn't have room for growth.

Florence One leaders said the old building was busting at its seams, so much so that eight mobile classrooms were in use.

The new school will take care of growth issues, plus have space for a little more.

"North Vista is built to hold up to 1200 students," said Lionel Brown, Assistant Superintendent of Administrative Services with the district.

Once complete, the new building will house two additional programs, while also servicing kindergarten through sixth grades.

"The Reach Program, the gifted-intelligence program, will be returning back to that facility it has been temporarily housed a Lucy T Davis," said Brown.

The district's Montessori program will also be located there.

"We have completely emptied the old building; it took us about three days," said Brown.

Desk, computers and other learning resources taken out of the old building were moved to other schools throughout the district.

As for the old building, it's slated to be demolished by August.

District leaders said when the building is complete it will be paid for in full.

Construction costs along with the old building's demolition total a little more than $15 million.

Next, the district said Royall Elementary, which is currently under construction, will open this coming February.

When Royall is complete, Florence One will have built and paid for four new schools within five years.

