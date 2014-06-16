New wax museum brings Hollywood to the beach

The Hollywood Wax Museum currently features over 100 wax sculptures from TV, movies, music, and more. (Source: Alex Holley.)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The new Hollywood Wax Museum doesn't need a big introduction to the Grand Strand when there's King Kong staring people down. The new attraction has already made its mark at the beach.

"I've always loved those movies," said Ashton Sheppard, who is visiting the area. "So I wanted to check it out."

Plenty of people are checking out the beach's latest attraction, and it's only been open for a couple of days. The 33,000-square-foot Hollywood Wax Museum is on 17 Bypass at 21st Avenue North in the building that used to be the Nascar Grill.

The museum features two floors of more than 100 celebrity wax figures, plus an Outbreak Zombie experience and a maze of mirrors. The inside of the attraction may be ready for visitors, but on the outside, you can tell it's not finished. Construction crews are still working and making final changes.

The manager says it's fully open, so don't worry about the caution tape.

"The things that are yet to be done are minor imperfections," explained manager Tim Ruedy. "A little bit of touch up paint here and a little bit of exterior work there. All the figures are 100 percent."

Bringing celebrities to the beach takes the most work, and weeks, if not months, Ruedy said. That's because the artists pay attention to every little detail - from the head of the figure, down to the fingertips.

"Like you would on a natural human being, and that's what makes them look so realistic," Ruedy added.

With all the lifelike details, if you still don't recognize a waxy version of stars like Bruce Lee, there are large "name tags" to help you out. Ruedy says this is the kind of Grand Strand attraction that will really keep your attention.

"This is something that's totally unique for the beach. What we were hearing from guests that were coming in yesterday was, ‘Wow I never had any idea that this was a wax museum,'" Ruedy said.

Tourists agree that we needed a little Hollywood in Myrtle Beach.

"The beach is just waves and water," said Tyrone McNeill. "Here you get to experience movie stars, scary tunnels; it's more than just waves."

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.