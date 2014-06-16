Undy 500 motorcycle charity ride raises money for homeless veterans

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Palmetto Goodwill will hold the inaugural Undy 500 motorcycle charity ride on Saturday, June 21.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center and Myrtle Beach Stand Down Against Homelessness. The Veterans Welcome Home & Resource Center is a non-profit organization founded by veterans and others who support veterans and their rights.

Beginning at the Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson on 4710 S. Kings Highway, motorcyclist will cover 83 miles of the Grand Strand. The ride ends at the Beaver Bar in Murrells Inlet. These two establishments are also sponsors of the event, along with NASH FM and AARP.

The entry fee is $20 per rider and $5 per passenger, including a new package of undergarments, that will be distributed at the Stand Down Against Homelessness event. Registration and refreshments will begin at 9 a.m. and the first bike will depart at 11 a.m.

To register visit, http://goodwillundy500.net/.

