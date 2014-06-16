Free business seminar to be held at Darlington Library System

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) - A free business seminar will be offered in conjunction with the Build Up Darlington program and the Darlington Downtown Revitalization Association.

This seminar highlights why first impressions are important to businesses and offers tips on how to make better ones. This event will be held on Tuesday, June 24, at the Darlington Library System on 204 North Main Street in Darlington. Sessions begin at 6 p.m. There will be handouts, information about the Build Up Darlington Citywide Business Loan Program, which includes business training and one-on-one consultation as well as a revolving loan pool and light refreshments.

Haenni, a Social Media Management and Business Image Consultant at Eye on Detail is the speaker and will explore what customers see and look for when approaching a storefront and what can deter them from entering that business.

To register, call 843-398-4000, extension 103. Those interested in attending should register by Friday, June 20. Registration is required.

