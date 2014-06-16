GMH awarded $500,000 grant from Duke Endowment

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Georgetown Memorial Hospital has received a $500,000 grant from The Duke Endowment to expand the Georgetown Community Care Network for low-income, uninsured residents in Georgetown County.

The Georgetown Community Care Network will use the funds to increase qualified individuals' access to medical homes, affordable medications, specialty care providers and transportation to medical appointments. Since the foundation started, GCCN has helped more than 300 people gain access to services.

Bruce Bailey, president and CEO of Georgetown Hospital System, said the grant is confirmation of the outstanding work done by GCCN and recognition of the need for a program that brings together public and private organizations for the good of the community.

"This generous grant from The Duke Endowment will enable GCCN and our partners to build on those successes for the good of our entire county," said Bailey. "On behalf of GCCN and the patients we serve, I extend my sincere thanks and gratitude to The Duke Endowment for this incredible gift."

GCCN director Linda Bonesteel said the grant is an investment in Georgetown County's future.

"Our partners have worked tirelessly to help people obtain essential services and medications," Bonesteel said. "We are proud of our achievements, but we have much more to do, and this grant from The Duke Endowment will definitely help us move forward and continue having an impact on the lives of people on our community."

