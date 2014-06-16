Fans of America to host Golfing for Heroes Week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Fans of America Foundation is hosting its second annual Golfing for Heroes Tournament.

This event will take place during Golfing for Heroes Week. This week of events will be held on September 14-17, in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. The price for out-of-town golfers is $295, which includes golf, registration, prizes, goody bags and 19th Hole. A $100 deposit is required to book the room. Local golfers are required to pay $175 and that includes golf, prizes, goody bags and the 19th Hole as well. Caravelle Resort will provide hotel accommodations. The resort is located on 6900 South Ocean Boulevard, in Myrtle Beach.

Participating courses during the Golfing for Heroes Tournament include: Myrtle Beach National (South Course and West Course), Aberdeen Golf Course and Arcadian Shores Golf Course. The shotgun start will begin at 9 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday. A $20.00 discount will be given to the first 200 local and out-of-town golfers who sign up early!

Founded in 2012 by Thomas Soukup, a retired corrections sergeant from New York, Fans of America Foundation is a national, nonprofit, 501(c )(3) organization. The Organization is dedicated to helping men and women of fire, police and military organizations in the United States.

The funds from Golfing for Heroes Week will help assist homeless veterans with housing. Fans of America's mission is to honor those who serve and those who have served us across the street and across the country.

For more information visit, www.fansofamericafoundation.com.

Copyright 2014 WMBF News. All rights reserved.