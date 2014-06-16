MBACC to host identity theft seminar

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The Myrtle Beach Area Chamber of Commerce will hold Identity Theft: Money Safety and Security on Tuesday, June 17, from 9 to 10 a.m.

The workshop will be held in the MBACC boardroom to discuss how to avoid losing your money to fraud and identity theft. They will also discuss how bank policies can protect you. The workshop will also offer helpful contacts and resources to protect your identity.

To register, visit http://web.myrtlebeachareachamber.com/events/Identity-Theft-Money-Safety-and-Security-4449/details.

