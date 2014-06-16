HS athlete, teen face murder charges for Myrtle Beach shooting

Meleke De'Shawn Stewart, charged with murder in the case regarding Alton Antonio Daniels of Shallotte, NC. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

Broderick Roscoe, charged with murder in the murder case of Alton Antonio Daniels. (Source: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two suspects have been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the shooting homicide that happened on Yaupon Drive in Myrtle Beach on Monday, June 16.

Meleke De'Shawn Stewart, 18, and Broderick Roscoe, 18, of Chester County, are in custody.

One suspect is at the Myrtle Beach Jail for the murder Alton Antonio Daniels, 34, Captain David Knipes said, while the other is at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Daniels, of Shallotte, North Carolina was found shot to death inside a black Mazda, located on Ninth Avenue South and Yaupon Drive, confirmed Myrtle Beach Police Captain David Knipes. The weapon used was a semi-automatic gun, police confirmed Tuesday. Aan autopsy will determine how long he had been there.

Police linked the two to Daniel's death from text messages exchanged between the victim and Stewart. According to an affidavit, text messages show Stewart was communicating with Daniels, arranging to meet for sex in exchange for money.

When police questioned Roscoe about the incident he reportedly told them he and Stewart arranged to rob Daniels and Stewart pulled the trigger.

Both men were picked up at their homes in Chester County, which is located about three hours away from Myrtle Beach.

Our sister station spoke with folks who knew Stewart. He was a star wrestler at Chester High School headed into his senior year.

On Thursday, many people in the area, near where the shooting took place, were surprised to learn the suspects are in high school.

"Just bad choices, said Gary Hartsell. "This generation makes a lot of bad choices compared to what we did when we were kids," he added.

Prior to the arrests made on Thursday, Myrtle Beach Police released four surveillance pictures of three individuals wanted for questioning in connection with the homicide. The three subjects were located by Myrtle Beach police. The two men and one woman were located Tuesday, questioned, and cleared of any involvement in the case.