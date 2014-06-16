Friends and family pay tribute to once-missing man

On Sunday, the CUE Center for Missing Persons tried to help the family of Gerald Graham remember their lost loved one by creating a token of remembrance. (Source: WMBF News,)

Gerald Graham went missing in April and was found dead in a wooded area days later. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – For the families of a missing person, each holiday serves as a reminder of a void that's now in their life.

"It was a special place to him," said Lonnie Jordan of the CUE Center.

Graham worked over 10 years at Freewoods Farm in Burgess. There he grew fruits and vegetables with nothing more than a mule and some simple tools.

Now friends and family can remember his hard work in a small area tucked back in the corner. His friends at the farm are now excited that they can now share their memories of Graham with any visitors.

"They can always tell about him being here," explained Dawn Campbell. "He's not here, but showing the amount of years he put in."

Graham went missing back in April, but his body was found more than a week later in a wooded area near the Coastal Grand Mall. His case may be solved, but there are nearly 30 missing persons cases in Horry County alone.

"There's a lot of missing out there," said Jordan. "There's a lot of unanswered out there that we need to find the answers to."

